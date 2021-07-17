Man shot and killed in Hall County, suspect arrested and charged with murder

The incident happened early Saturday morning.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed in Hall County early Saturday and a suspect was arrested and charged with murder, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the incident just before 2 a.m. to Wade Drive after someone called and said they heard gunshots. They arrived to find the body of the victim, who'd been shot multiple times behind a residence on that street.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as 21-year-old Qualyn Tanner of Gainesville, and said his family had been notified.

Around 8:30 a.m., investigators found the suspect, a 32-year-old Gainesville man, walking down I-985 and took him into custody without incident.

That man faces a malice murder charge in the case.