1 dead in Hall County, sheriff says

At least one person is dead following a shooting Tuesday in Hall County, the sheriff's office said.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead following a shooting Tuesday in Hall County, the sheriff's office said.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office would only say that they are investigating the deadly shooting off Old Athens Road. 11Alive SkyTracker showed a heavy police presence in a residential area.

They did not say what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.