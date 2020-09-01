GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say one person has died following a suspected homicide in northern Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Police have responded to the Hamilton Mill area outside of Buford to reports of a person shot at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store. Police haven't yet released the circumstances of the death or how it happened but they did confirm the location as 2786 Hamilton Mill Road - a location roughly a half-mile north of I-85.

Police haven't identified any suspects or the victim publicly as they begin their initial investigation at the scene. It's also unclear if the person died inside the store or in the nearby parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

