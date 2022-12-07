Hampton man convicted of molesting 2 girls to serve life in prison, DA says

The 42-year-old man confessed to police that he touched a 10-year-old girl inappropriately and had sexual relations with the other from the time she was 14 to 17.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Henry County man is spending the rest of his life in prison after he was accused and plead guilty Tuesday to molesting two young girls, the district attorney said.

The 42-year-old man confessed to police that he touched a 10-year-old girl inappropriately and had sexual relations with the other from the time she was 14 to 17 years of age. The man also confessed to performing the acts prior in the state of Texas, according to the Henry County District Attorney's Office.

Police haven't commented on the man's familial relations to the young girls.

The man faces charges of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation, two counts of incest, and one count of statutory rape, the office said.

“This man tormented these children for years,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The family is grateful to have him behind bars and not have him harm any more families.”