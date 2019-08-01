A shakedown of Georgia prisoners across the state resulted in 7,763 pieces of seized contraband during the last quarter of 2018, Georgia Department of Corrections said in a release.
Tactical squads, K9 units and other prison officials confiscated the following items between Oct. and Dec. 2018:
- 1,525 cell phones
- 771 cell phone chargers
- 2,440 handmade weapons
- 12,738.13 grams of marijuana (462 bags/balloons)
- 73,382.97 grams of tobacco (1,434 bags/balloons)
- 1,912.30 grams of methamphetamine (152 bags/balloons)
- 6,079 ounces of alcohol (87 bottles)
- 844 pills
- 34 syringes
- 14 SIM/SD cards
Georgia Department of Corrections
The GDC also utilized shakedown operations to detect 1,107 items in the fourth quarter of 2018. A total of 19 shakedowns were completed at 14 of the 32 state prisons.
Fourth quarter shakedown seizures included:
- 123 cell phones
- 545 handmade weapons
- 1844.3 grams of marijuana (29 occurrences)
- 995.6 grams of tobacco (22 occurrences)
- 109.9 grams of methamphetamine (9 occurrences)
- 1715.2 ounces of homemade alcohol (5 occurrences)
- 374 unidentified pills