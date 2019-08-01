A shakedown of Georgia prisoners across the state resulted in 7,763 pieces of seized contraband during the last quarter of 2018, Georgia Department of Corrections said in a release.

Tactical squads, K9 units and other prison officials confiscated the following items between Oct. and Dec. 2018:

1,525 cell phones

771 cell phone chargers

2,440 handmade weapons

12,738.13 grams of marijuana (462 bags/balloons)

73,382.97 grams of tobacco (1,434 bags/balloons)

1,912.30 grams of methamphetamine (152 bags/balloons)

6,079 ounces of alcohol (87 bottles)

844 pills

34 syringes

14 SIM/SD cards

Over 7,000 items, including homemade weapons, drugs and cell phones, were seized from Georgia prisoners in the last quarter of 2018.

Georgia Department of Corrections

The GDC also utilized shakedown operations to detect 1,107 items in the fourth quarter of 2018. A total of 19 shakedowns were completed at 14 of the 32 state prisons.

Fourth quarter shakedown seizures included:

123 cell phones

545 handmade weapons

1844.3 grams of marijuana (29 occurrences)

995.6 grams of tobacco (22 occurrences)

109.9 grams of methamphetamine (9 occurrences)

1715.2 ounces of homemade alcohol (5 occurrences)

374 unidentified pills