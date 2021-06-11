Suspect turns self in after alleged assault, robbery and hours-long manhunt near Bremen

Authorities said the suspect eventually turned himself into the sheriff's office. But not before an hours-long manhunt near a busy shopping area.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Haralson County say a man has turned himself in after an hours-long manhunt near multiple Bremen businesses.

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said that deputies were called to 38 Greenwood Circle on the edge of Bremen just before 10 a.m. to reports an armed man had robbed the people at the location.

Authorities said the suspect in the alleged assault who knew the people in the home approached with a rifle and robbed one person of his cell phone before slapping him. He then got into an argument with the woman there, the suspect's ex-wife, before escaping.

Sheriff Williams said they were initially concerned that he may have still had his gun and been a danger to those in the area. The scene itself was actually located not far from a busy shopping area at the corner of Martha Berry Highway and East Atlanta Street.

Concern for those in the area led to a multiagency search around the area that included the sheriff's office, Georgia State Patrol, and U.S. Marshals who were already in the area on another investigation.

Agencies also used the nearby Walmart parking lot as a staging area. However, authorities said no shots were fired and no part of the crime being investigated actually occurred there.

The sheriff said that deputies ultimately lost the suspect in the thick vegetation but did recover the firearm on a follow-up search of the crime scene. Around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed that the man had turned himself in.

The sheriff added that they had worked with those who knew the suspect to get him to voluntarily surrender after he was initially lost in the area.

"To bring a resolution to the situation, as bad as it is, it's our job to help people," the sheriff said.