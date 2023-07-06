An 18-year-old was found dead outside of his father's driveway. Nearly 3 years later, his accused murderer has been sentenced.

Utility workers found Taylor Daniel in October 2020.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted murderer will spend the rest of his life behind bars after prosecutors said he left an 18-year-old man dead on the edge of a Haralson County road in 2020.

Brinden Barker was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences Thursday in the murder of Taylor Daniel. A jury found Barker guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft by taking among other weapon charges last week.

Utility workers originally found Daniel dead on the side of the road along U.S. Highway 78 on the morning of October 12, 2020. The Haralson County Sheriff's Office initially said Daniel was found by the end of his father's driveway.

During the criminal investigation, evidence showed that Daniel was shot and killed the night before while trying to sell Barker a handgun. Barker instead shot and killed the 18-year-old, deputies said, adding that the firearm used in the murder was recovered during his arrest.