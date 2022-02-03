Haralson County sheriff's office working scene with multiple people shot

The sheriff's office could not immediately clarify how many people were involved.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it was working a scene with multiple people shot. The sheriff's office could not immediately clarify how many people were involved in the incident.

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said the situation involved juveniles, though it was not clear how.

The sheriff's office said the call came in around lunchtime, and that deputies are no longer looking for anyone related to the incident - though the sheriff cautioned that could change.

It happened at an address on Moeser Road in Tallapoosa.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to help investigate.