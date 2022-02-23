Haralson County deputies respond to shots fired, crash

The sheriff's office has not announced any arrests.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Haralson County deputies are investigating how a wreck happened and how gunshots are involved, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to a shooting and crash at the 200 block of Centerpoint Road Wednesday afternoon, according to a sheriff's office social media post.

Authorities said when they arrived they found a disabled vehicle in the roadway and another in the woods.

People in the area reported hearing gunshots and the sound of vehicles hitting each other, a news release reads. According to deputies, several of the witnesses saw people running away from the scene too.

As more investigators arrived at the area, someone fired a gun in the nearby woods near deputies, the sheriff's office said. More deputies were called to investigate.

The sheriff's office said deputies canvassed the area for evidence and made it safe. However, authorities will continue to investigate what led up to the commotion and did not offer any other details.



Anyone with information in this case is asked to submit a tip on the sheriff's office website or call 770-646-2011.