Man accused of raping, murdering ex-girlfriend found dead near Villa Rica creek, police say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend is dead, according to authorities.

A person tipped off authorities Tuesday reporting Harold Dakers was seen in the woods by Villa Trace and North Lassiter Street, according to Villa Rica Police Department. Dakers is accused of killing Kaleshia Lyons.

Authorities found Lyons dead on Nov. 4. Her alleged murder comes four months after Dackers was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting Lyons at his apartment in Villa Rica. Law enforcement had been searching for Dakers ever since.

When police started their search in the woods Tuesday, they found Dakers next to a creek.

"Dakers pulled a handgun out and then began to run through the creek. The officers lost sight of Dakers due to a bend in the creek and then heard a gunshot," according to the department.