Search begins for wanted murder suspect in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Douglas County said they're searching for a murder suspect in a killing that occurred last Friday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Harold Dakers is wanted and was last seen in the area of Villa Rica.

The sheriff's office did not provide exact details on the murder, except that it occurred in Douglas County on Nov. 4.

Dakers was described as standing 5-foot-9, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.