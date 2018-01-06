COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who attends Harrison High School is facing charges after being accused of groping other students.

Authorities arrested Alex Puce Joseph on May 25.

He is charged with three counts of sexual battery and simple battery.

The Cobb County School District released this statement about the allegations:

We were made aware of the allegations on May 17 at which time we referred it to the Cobb County Police Department. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation.

