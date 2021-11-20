Gun that caused panic at Atlanta's airport found in trash can, suspect still on the run

The convicted felon who it belonged to, however, is still on the run.

ATLANTA — The gun that went off on Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a man lunged toward a TSA agent was found Tuesday in a trash can. The convicted felon who it belonged to, however, is still on the run.

Police said they found it in a trash can on the airport property, but did not specify further.

Authorities are actively searching for the man, identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells, who was going through security in the main terminal to board a plane on Saturday.

Police said there was a warrant out for Wells' arrest prior to the incident at the airport. Authorities did not provide details on the suspect's prior conviction.

During the chaos, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical attention, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

According to the released statement, the TSA officer "advised the passenger not to touch the property, and as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged."

APD said Wells grabbed the gun, it fired and he then ran off with the weapon. Officials said Wells is facing charges including the possession of an firearm of a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.