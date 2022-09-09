Police launch homicide investigation in northwest Atlanta

Officers said it is early in the investigation.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating Friday after a man was shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta's Washington Park neighborhood.

Officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to the shooting along Harwell Street NW where they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died, police said.

Video from the area shows crime scene tap blocking off at least six homes in the block with several police vehicles parked along the roadway. Homicide detectives were setting up crime scene markers by a pair of sneakers in front of a silver pick-up truck and a jacket laying not far from the shoes.

As of 9 p.m., investigators were still collecting evidence.

Lt. Germain Dearlove with Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit said initial evidence points that the shooting started from a dispute that escalated. Investigators believe that the shooter ran off after firing the shots but they do not have any specific suspect information to share at this time.

