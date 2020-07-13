Man shot after dispute at home in NW Atlanta, suspect gets away on BeltLine

The victim told investigators he did not know why he was targeted.

ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot early Monday morning at a home in Northwest Atlanta, police say.

At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a home on Harwell Street NW on a report of a person shot.

"The victim told investigators there was a gathering at the house and a dispute started with the suspect and others when the suspect started shooting," Atlanta Police said in a statement. "The victim told investigators he did not know why he was targeted."

Police say the suspect left on foot on the Atlanta BeltLine and is described as a black male, around 5-foot-9, tall and heavyset build, around 260-pounds with a low-cut fade haircut wearing a black shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.