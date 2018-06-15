COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted serial rapist was found guilty in two cold-case rapes from 1986 in Marietta, according to Cobb County officials.

A jury found Antonio Ledell Brooks, 48, guilty on all charges in a deliberation that lasted just two hours.

“What happened to these women is every person’s nightmare,” said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Veal. “Despite the passage of over 30 years, justice was served today."

Both rapes happened within a block of each other 32 years ago at apartments on Franklin Road in Marietta, the D.A.'s office said. The women didn’t know who attacked them, but both had rape kits collected at Kennestone Hospital, officials said.

Police were led to Brooks after he was convicted on a separate rape charge, during which his DNA was collected by the Georgia Department of Corrections.

In 2013, Marietta Police asked the GBI to compare the rape kits from 1986. They matched the DNA in the rape kits to Brooks.

Antonio Brooks was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in prison.

“The defendant has forfeited his right to live in a free society,” Veal said. “The judge’s sentence should ensure that he can never victimize again.”

