ATLANTA — A 22-year-old man accused of murdering and robbing a man during a drug deal to pay his rent has been convicted.

William Ford was charged in the 2017 murder of 25-year-old Travion Gill.

The motive, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's office, was so that Ford could pay back rent.

On Aug. 4, 2017, officials said Ford contacted an acquaintance about buying marijuana. When the acquaintance said he was busy, he told Ford to reach to Gill, D.A. Paul Howard Jr. said.

Ford allegedly came up with a plan to steal the pot and then to sell it so he could get enough money to pay rent to his landlord. He needed the money by the end of the week.

Things took a turn as Ford tried to follow through with the plot - he realized Gill had a gun in his pocket. Officials said when Gill turned his back to weigh the marijuana, Ford shot the man in the head.

Gill died at the scene and Ford left with a black bag containing the pot, which was 6.3 ounces.

Howard said in a mere 15 minutes after the murder, Ford allegedly sent texts to potential customers as he attempted to sell the pot.

The next morning, officials said Gill's girlfriend discovered his body.

The district attorney's office said a neighbor's surveillance cameras helped police track down Ford. A neighbor told officers he was working outside of his home when Ford, who was in a gray Ford Fusion, pulled into his driveway asking if he had an "ounce".

The neighbor said Ford was acting “fidgety and geeked up" and he told him to leave. Shortly after that, the neighbor heard a gunshot from across the street, which appeared to come from Gill's home. Officials said the neighbor saw Ford place a black bag in the trunk and drive away.

The surveillance camera also captured Ford arriving and leaving Gill's house, the district attorney's office said. The neighbor was also able to identify Ford in a photo lineup - so did the acquaintance that told Ford to reach out to Gill about the marijuana.

Officials said APD arrested Ford at his job on Aug. 9, 2017. They said they found a gun and the black bag of marijuana in the suspect's car. The shell casing at the murder scene matched the gun in Ford’s possession, Howard said.

Outside of murder, Ford was convicted of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by first offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and burglary in the first degree.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 10 years in prison.

