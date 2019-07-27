DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are searching for the step-father of a man shot and killed late Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Rue Antoinette Road near Stone Mountain. Police said 25-year-old Frederick White was found dead inside his own home.

Since that time, homicide detectives have identified the suspected gunman as 54-year-old Demeriex Bowman. Police said the victim is his step-son but haven't addressed what led up to the shooting.

Demeriex Bowman

DeKalb County Police Department

Bowman was last seen driving a rental car described as a white 2018 Nissan Altima with a Georgia tag reading CIN2735. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bowman to call the police department at 770-724-7850. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also provide information to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

