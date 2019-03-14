ATLANTA — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty to killing a man's mom in retaliation, then taking a beach trip with his girlfriend, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's office.

Markel Woods, 24, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to prosecutors, Woods and his 30-year-old girlfriend, Yolanda Hodges, went to a convenience store off Forsyth Street around 2:30 a.m. June 29, 2018. At some point, prosecutors say 38-year-old Earl Wade approached them and got into an argument with the couple. The argument escalated to the point where Wade allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the couple, hitting Hodges in the leg.

Officials said Wade ran from the scene before police got there. First responders took Hodges to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. But instead of going home, prosecutors say Woods stayed behind to plot revenge.

Surveillance video caught Woods approaching Wade and his 57-year-old mother Heidi Cooper about an hour later at the Greyhound Bus station - just across the street from where the argument happened.

Evidence showed Woods inching closer to Cooper and Wade, drawing a gun, and firing three times into Cooper's chest. She died at the scene.

Woods ran off, but prosecutors said surveillance cameras caught the whole thing on video.

Following the fatal shooting, prosecutors said Woods posted photos on Instagram of him and his girlfriend Hodges together on the beach with the caption: “My Hurt My World #TilDeathDoUs" and "Me and MY BABY Rocking no matter what they say it ain’t nothing but loyalty her.”

Photos showed she even still had the bandages in the area where she had been shot.

Atlanta Police arrested Woods July 13, 2018, less than a month after the fatal shooting.

Woods was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.