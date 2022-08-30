"Because what the people did was wrong and I really miss him," the young niece of Harris County Pct. 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin told us.

Investigators said Ursin was off duty Sunday evening when he was shot and killed while driving down Madera Run Parkway in the Atascocita area.

On Tuesday, his mother Yvonne Ursin shared family photos from her son's 37th birthday dinner.

“Omar was my only son and my oldest child,” Yvonne told us. "My son was very friendly, very helpful and he never met a stranger.”

Ursin was on his way home from grabbing food for his family from a favorite restaurant. We’re told it may have been a case of road rage, but investigators are still looking for the killer.

His sister Yani Ross said they knew his job could be dangerous.

"We had plenty of talks because of the line of work that he was in," she said.

But the family never expected Ursin to become a victim away from the job.

"Just not seeing him walk around, that part’s hit me," Yani said. "But understanding that I’m not going to see him again in that form, that part hasn’t hit me yet."

"I beg for them to come forward." The mother of Pct. 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin shares her message for whoever fatally shot him Sunday night in traffic while he was off duty. HCSO is working to find him or her.

Ursin’s niece is old enough to understand her only uncle won’t be coming home.

"He was like my best friend."

She joined her family in asking whoever may be responsible for his death to come forward.

"If y’all know what happened, go to the police," Harley pleaded. "Because what the people did was wrong and I really miss him.”

“I beg for them to come forward because I lost my only son and my oldest child," Yvonne said. "And it’s not going to bring him back, but it will stop crime a little bit.”

Ursin also leaves behind a wife and a 6-year-old daughter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. The only description of the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.