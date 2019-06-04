COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge ruled a former Cobb officer must face allegations in civil court that he used excessive force when he fired eight shots at an unarmed teen running away.

Neghasi Middleton was shot in the leg on November 6, 2016, by Cobb County Officer James Caleb Elliott. Body camera footage shows Elliott pull over a blue PT Cruiser, where Middleton was in the driver’s seat and two other teenagers were passengers.

After Officer Elliot asked for his ID, Middleton said he left it in the house. Elliott then asked Middleton to write his name and birthday on a notepad.

Elliott entered the car’s license plate number and discovered the car was in a carjacking. The officer returned to the car, pulled out his gun and aimed it at the car. Middleton got out, asked what he did and then ran.

Elliott chased Middleton, firing eight times, with the last shot hitting him in the leg. Elliott handcuffed the unarmed Middleton and applied a tourniquet to his leg.

Tanya Miller, Middleton’s attorney, said at the time the teenager was afraid and ran for fear of his life. A Cobb County Internal Affairs investigation found Elliott violated department policy.

"Officer Elliot further stated that at no time did Middleton stop, turn around, challenge or threaten him,” the investigation report reads.

The internal affairs investigation continues, “Officer Elliot used deadly force against a fleeing suspect putting others at a higher risk than that was posed by the suspect.”

A jury's decision

Elliott resigned from the Cobb County Police Department two weeks after the shooting. A Cobb County grand jury, however, found the shooting was justified and Elliott was not criminally charged.

Three years later, the civil rights lawsuit Miller filed on Middleton’s behalf will go forward thanks to a judge’s ruling. Miller said it’s taken this long to prove Elliott didn’t have ‘qualified immunity.’

“In order to sue an officer because you feel like he did something wrong in the exercise of his duties, you have to show that he is not entitled to some sort of protection or immunity for his conduct," Miller said. "In this case, we ordered to the court, you don’t get immunity for shooting at an unarmed teenager running away, eight times.”

Moving to civil court

Miller said her client, now 18, developed post-traumatic stress disorder, received counseling and continues to work on healing. She said since criminal charges weren’t pursued, seeking damages from the officer is the only way for Middleton to have justice.

“Absent us taking action and affirmatively filing this federal civil lawsuit, I don’t think this officer would have ever been held accountable for his actions,” Miller said.

Since it’s a civil case, the burden of proof is lower than a criminal case. Miller said a jury would base their decision on whether the evidence, such as the body camera footage, is convincing enough.

Middleton was never charged with carjacking but was charged with obstruction.

After leaving Cobb County, Elliott became an officer with the Chattanooga Police Department in Tennessee. According to their internal affairs records, in his time there he’s been reprimanded for using excessive force.

The City of Chattanooga has not responded to 11Alive’s email asking if Elliott is still employed with the department. An attorney for Elliott in the civil case could also not be reached.