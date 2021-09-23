Healthcare workers speak to lawmakers about increased threat of violence

Healthcare workers say violence against them has surged since the start of the pandemic.

Violence against healthcare workers in Georgia is so common most of it goes unreported. That was the message workers had for state lawmakers on Thursday, as they told their stories.

These healthcare workers also said such violence has surged since the start of the pandemic.

"I was the victim in a horrific attack," said Destiny, a 19-year nurse who declined to tell lawmakers her last name during a Senate committee hearing.

She said, "a few months ago," a patient inexplicably attacked her and a coworker, "smashing her face onto the wall and onto the ground."

"The patient lunged toward me, grabbing my hair, twisting it very tightly between her fingers where nobody was able to get me free," the nurse told lawmakers.

Destiny said the patient punched, kicked, and bit her for five straight minutes. It ultimately took eight other employees to stop the attack.

"My coworkers and I then spent around six hours in our emergency room getting treated," she added.

"I felt punished for trying to stand up for myself and say this isn't right," she said. She also said the prosecution of her alleged attacker has added to her trauma. As of now, the case has yet to be adjudicated.

"Violent altercations are so common now that most employees in the field now just consider them simply part of their daily job," explained Deb Bailey of the Northeast Georgia Health System.

Bailey says three-quarters of violent incidents against healthcare workers go unreported. However, in recent weeks, the issue has been in the spotlight after reports of attacks against healthcare workers trying to provide vaccines and treatment during the COVID pandemic.

"We were accused of crimes against humanity by people who believed the COVID vaccine was dangerous," said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who runs the state Department of Public Health.

Toomey told lawmakers the hostile environment has produced mental health issues and PTSD among some health care workers.

"One of my coworkers in the attack resigned for PTSD," Destiny told lawmakers in regard to her attack.