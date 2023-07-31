Shooting investigation underway at Town Brookhaven, police say

Here's what we know.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Heavy police activity was spotted in the area of Town Brookhaven Monday evening for a shooting investigation.

Brookhaven Police said officers are responding to the area at Peachtree Road at Town Boulevard. The entrance to Town Boulevard is currently closed.

Authorities said "the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community." However, the police department said to avoid the area.

In an update, Brookhaven Police said officers were dispatched to a "person-armed complaint" in the area. The police department said a person was shot but didn't clarify who that individual was.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where you can see several patrol cars blocking the front entrance near a Publix and an AT&T store. Crime scene tape is also up around the entrance as officers appear to be investigating.

