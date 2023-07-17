Mother, infant rescued during SWAT situation at DeKalb County home

This is at a home on Sweetwater Parkway.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A heavy police presence and SWAT team were spotted near a DeKalb County home on Sweetwater Parkway Monday.

Police said they arrived at the area around 11:30 a.m. in regard to a domestic situation where a suspect was barricaded in the home with five other people inside.

This came after the suspect fired multiple shots in the home.

Three juveniles were able to flee the home before police arrived. When SWAT was able to enter, they said they removed a woman and her infant.

Police add that the suspect was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.