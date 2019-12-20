HOUSTON — Missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard was reportedly found dead at a Harris County home and a baby believed to be her daughter was found alive. At least one person has been arrested, according to a person familiar with the investigation, ABC News confirmed Friday morning.

Broussard, 33, and her baby Margot Carey had been missing since Dec. 12.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that a Houston woman, who was a "close friend" with Broussard, had been plotting to take the baby from Broussard leading up to the birth of Carey, law enforcement sources said.

The woman has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and evidence tampering. She is expected to be charged with murder, according to KVUE's sister station KHOU. Police believe the woman may have had help allegedly murdering Broussard.

The woman was reportedly with Broussard while she was giving birth to Carey. Law enforcement sources said the woman was pretending to have been pregnant simultaneously as Broussard.

Authorities were reportedly able to locate her car in the Austin area around the time of Broussard's disappearance. The woman's bond is set at $600,000.

Officials said they do not think Shane Carey was involved in the plot.

Harris County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they found a body in a trunk of a vehicle in Houston.

A baby girl believed to be Carey was reportedly found in the home alive, according to ABC affiliate KTRK. Law enforcement found a 1-month-old baby girl in the home who was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but we're told she is reportedly OK. Officials are now working to confirm if the baby is Carey through DNA tests.

This comes after around a dozen officers from the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and Austin Police Department were at the scene of the house in northwest Harris County on Thursday as part of the investigation into the case.

The investigation is taking place on Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village, KTRK reports.

KTRK reports that medical examiners pulled the body from the home shortly after 12 a.m. Friday morning. KTRK said police initially went to the home because they were interested in a car in the backyard.

Broussard and Carey were last seen dropping off a child at a southwest Austin elementary school. Officers believe the two went back to their residence and had not been seen after that.

On Tuesday afternoon, Austin police held their first press conference regarding a missing Austin mom and baby who have been missing for days.

Austin police said the FBI and Texas Rangers joined the search. Investigators from Travis County Search and Rescue, as well as Texas Parks & Wildlife also assisted in the search.

By Wednesday, members of the FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team were in Austin. The team, which as been in place for more than a decade, has about 60 agents from across the country, who have special skills in finding missing children.

Investigators have been divided into teams to help review forensic evidence, including hours of video footage from security cameras throughout the area and to continue interviewing those who know Broussard.

Austin police set up a designated tip line number for this case. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 512-974-5100 immediately.

This is a developing story, and KVUE will provide updates as information becomes available.

