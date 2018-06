ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police needs help locating a suspect wanted for multiple charges who is considered "armed and dangerous."

Sahir Duvall, 30, is on the APD’s Most Wanted list for aggravated assault charges.

Duvall is described by police as a 140-lb. male standing at 5' 7."

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 404-546-4220 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

