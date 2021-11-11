2 women arrested for helping suspect in murder of Henry County officer, police say

Authorities in Henry County said they are looking to make more arrests.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Henry County announced two women have been arrested for assisting the man officers say shot and killed Henry County Police Officer Parmhans Desai.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and the police hosted a joint press conference Thursday afternoon to provide more information about the arrests made in connection to the shooting death of Desai, a 17-year law enforcement officer.

Desai, 38, was shot and later died after responding to a domestic dispute at a home in McDonough on Nov. 5.

Authorities spent days searching for Jordan Jackson, the man accused of shooting and killing Desai.

On Tuesday night, SWAT was just a few feet away from Jackson when he took his own life. Jackson was hiding at a friend's apartment in Riverdale as SWAT closed in on him, according to authorities.

"If you did anything to help in the killing of officer Desai we're coming for you," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. "We're coming for you to place you in jail immediately for helping someone that took the life of an officer and (we) will not stand for it in Henry County or in the state of Georgia."

Both of the women have been charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal. One of the women is being charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement, which is a felony charge. Both have been denied bond, according to Henry County officials.

"This is the beginning of phase 2 of this investigation. If you had anything to do with aiding or abetting this criminal, we're coming to find you regardless of where you are," Scandrett said.

Scandrett added that there will be more arrests made in Desai's murder.

Law enforcement in Henry County are hosting a community prayer vigil for Desai on Friday.