New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person.

On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."

Thomas has been on the run since the shooting at the Hadden Place Apartments in McDonough Friday afternoon. A second person, whose identity has still not yet been released, was also killed, authorities said.

A Blue Alert - an emergency alert issued by local law enforcement to help in the capture of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers - was triggered after Friday's event by the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities had been asking for the public to be on the lookout for the gray Toyota Camry that Thomas had reportedly left the scene in, but an amended bulletin from the GSP indicates that the vehicle has since been found. Thomas, however, is still on the loose.

He is 5-feet 11-inches tall and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, GSP said. He also has New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the investigation into what led up to the shooting is still underway. Thomas is facing two counts of aggravated assault and a murder charge in connection to Friday's shooting. He is also wanted out of Clayton County and Miami-Dade County, Florida.