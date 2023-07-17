Officers hurt in shootout with Henry County mass shooter recovering, released from hospital

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department announced Monday that two of their officers that were shot in the incident are both out of the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A community of law enforcement authorities are relieved after the three officers shot in the shocking manhunt for the Henry County mass shooter are recovering.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department announced Monday that two of their officers that were shot while trying to apprehend the suspect are now both out of the hospital.

A Henry County Sheriff's deputy was also shot in the incident. The GBI said that he was in "stable condition" in a Monday press release.

The suspect, Andre Longmore, was killed by law enforcement on Sunday. Longmore was accused of shooting and killing four people in the Dogwood subdivision in Hampton on Saturday.

After a days-long manhunt for the 40-year-old, officers spotted the vehicle Longmore was driving. They then learned that he ran away and could have been nearby in the woods.

Law enforcement then found the suspect at a home on Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro.

The suspect and officers exchanged gunfire where Longmore died.

"The monster is dead," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said after the suspect was killed by law enforcement Sunday.

The names of the victims were later released as:

Scott Levitt, a 67-year-old man who lived on Dogwood Lakes Drive

Shirley Levitt, Scott's wife, a 66-year-old woman who also lived on Dogwood Lakes Drive

Steve Blizzard, a 65-year-old man who lived on Dogwood Lakes Drive

Ron Jeffers, a 66-year-old man who lived on Dogwood Ridge

Officials in Henry County are asking for the public to "lift up the families and the victims in your prayers, your thoughts and the privacy that they would need to overcome this horrific tragedy."

The community will hold a vigil for those whose lives were taken in Saturday's incident.

"The last 36 hours have been very sad and surreal for this community," the Hampton City Manager Alex Cohilas said over the weekend.