HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities want to find the person who walked into a fast-food restaurant in Henry County and robbed it with a rifle in-hand.

Authorities said that on Aug. 29, the suspect walked into the McDonald's located at 110 Eagles Landing Parkway and robbed the location at gunpoint. But, instead of using a pistol - the weapon of choice for so many armed robbers - the suspect had a scoped rifle of unknown caliber.

Police have released still images from surveillance video at the restaurant that show the suspect walking into the restaurant and behind the counter with both hands on the rifle.

The suspect's face is covered with what appears to be a bandanna. The person is also wearing a jacket that is white on the bottom two-thirds and dark blue on the top. Authorities haven't released a general height of the suspect and that information isn't clear from the pictures from the video.

Henry County Police are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery or the suspect behind it to contact Detective Sergeant Harrison at 770-288-8264 or dharrison@co.henry.ga.us. Tipsters can also call the county's non-emergency dispatch line at 770-957-9121 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

