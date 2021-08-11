Henry County officer dies after being shot, police say

Paramhans Desai was shot shortly after responding to a home in McDonough for a domestic incident on Thursday.

ATLANTA — A Henry County officer who was shot last week has now died from his injuries.

Thirty-eight-year-old Paramhans Desai was shot shortly after responding to a home in McDonough for a domestic incident on Thursday.

There's currently a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jordan Jackson in the case. A manhunt for the 22-year-old is currently underway, as he is a suspect identified in connection to the shooting.

Police said Jackson could be driving a 2016 white Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RXF0384.

He is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

"Let me be crystal clear, we certainly will not tolerate any individual, regardless of who you are, coming to what we consider to be God's country of Henry County and harming any of our police officers in any kind of way," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during a press conference. "So Mr. Jackson whatever hole you're in, I assure you we're coming to find you, we will place you in custody and we will bring you to justice."