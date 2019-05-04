HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County police officer showed an incredible feat of strength after he flung himself out of a small hole in the garage where he was trapped with an armed suspect.

Henry County Police Department

Officer Taylor Webb had been shot twice after kicking in the door to a Stockbridge home Thursday, responding to reports of “unknown trouble” at the home. What followed was a 15-hour standoff with an armed suspect, who fired at police and shot to death Sandra White, his pregnant girlfriend, and her 16-year-old son, Arkeyvion White.

Webb and other officers were called to the house in Stockbridge, Georgia, after Sandra White's sister went to the home to check on her and saw her body in the garage. The sister then called 911.

Bodycam video released by Henry County Police showed Webb kick in the front door after seeing a woman unresponsive inside. As he did so, gunshots erupted from inside the home and he was hit twice.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Anthony Tony Bailey Jr., can be heard saying, “Don’t come in, don’t come in here. I got another shot.”

“Where’s that officer at?” One of the officers is heard yelling on Webb’s camera.

“He’s downstairs somewhere,” Bailey responded. “I don’t know. I shot and he moved.”

According to Henry County Police, Webb made it to the garage, where he came upon the body of Sandra White, Bailey’s pregnant girlfriend. Police said other officers helped get him out of the garage.

In the bodycam clip released by Henry County Police, an officer repeatedly kicks the panels of the garage door trying to create a hole large enough to get Webb out.

Henry County Police

In seconds, the officer opened the panel wider and Webb is shown diving out of the hole onto the ground.

His fellow officers swiftly helped him to his feet and rushed him to safety.

Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith said Friday that Webb and fellow officer Keegan Merritt, who was also shot, both underwent surgery and are recovering at Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

Webb was shot twice in the torso and Merritt was shot in the hand. Both officers, veterans on the force, are expected to recover.

The incident ended up becoming a 15-hour standoff with Bailey, who refused to come out of the home or give officers any idea of the condition of White and her teenage son.

Police eventually made "dynamic" entry into the home and found the bodies of White, her son and Bailey, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe that Sandra White and Bailey were in a relationship, and when she tried to break up with him, it sparked the violence.

Arkeyvion White and Sandra White photos

