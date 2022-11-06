Off-duty Henry County officer shot at Atlanta gas station

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a gas station on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — An off-duty Henry County officer was shot early Saturday morning as he left a gas station he'd decided to leave "due to a large group of people loitering" there.

The Atlanta Police Department did not identify the off-duty officer, but said he drove himself to Grady Hospital after being shot to seek medical attention.

There was no information on a possible suspect. The gunman was described as an "unknown male."

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a gas station on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, which is in between I-20 and I-285 in Adamsville.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the victim pulled into a gas station at 3567 MLK Jr. DR. NW and decided to leave and get gas elsewhere due to a large group of people loitering in front of the location," an APD release said. "As the victim exited the gas station, an unknown male victim shot him through his driver’s side door."