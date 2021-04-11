Officer shot in Henry County, police searching for suspect

Authorities said the incident happened at 6 p.m. when officers were responding to a domestic dispute in the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of an officer Thursday evening.

Authorities said the incident happened at 6 p.m. when officers were responding to a domestic dispute in the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough when an officer was shot.

Henry County Police said they have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jordan Jackson. He left the scene in a 2016 white Honda Civic with Georgia license Plate RXF0384.

Henry County Police said the officer was transported to Atlanta Medical Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it's also responding and will release additional information later.

Henry County Police said this is an active investigation. If you have any information about Jordan Jackson's whereabouts, call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911.