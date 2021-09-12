Police involved in shooting at Henry County shopping center

It happened off Panola Road in Ellenwood at a shopping plaza that houses a Goodwill and Dollar General.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police were involved in a shooting that took place Thursday around 1 p.m., they said.

There is a heavy police presence in Henry County off Panola Road in Ellenwood at Five Points Crossing shopping center that houses a Goodwill and Dollar General.

"I was at Grease Monkey getting a car serviced and I heard sirens coming from every direction," Michael Woods, a witness said.

11Alive SkyTracker shows the focus of the investigation in the parking lot around a white pickup truck.

"They begin to surround the suspect in a white pick-up truck," Woods said.

Woods said he was there to see the gunfire but wasn't sure about what led up to the shooting.

"The amount of fire that they (police) shot was not justifiable because the businesses and consumers that were behind the scene could have easily been injured with all of that gunfire that was going on," he said.

Woods said he saw a person get out of the white pick-up truck but did not see if they were armed.

"The scene has been secured and the area is safe," police said in a statement.

They did not say if the officer fired shots or if shots were fired at the officer. They also did not reveal any injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating, according to the agency.