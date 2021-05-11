Manhunt continues for suspect accused of shooting Henry County police officer, $30k reward being offered

Henry County Police Major Joey Smith said the officer who was shot multiple times remains in "serious condition" but he's stable.

ATLANTA — The search continues Friday for a suspect accused in the shooting of a Henry County police officer.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference at 5 p.m. to provide an update.

The sheriff's office said a total of $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading up to the arrest of 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, the suspect identified in connection to the shooting.

A $10,000 reward from the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a $10,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Office, a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and a $5,000 reward from Shaquille O'Neal is being offered for information for Jackson's arrest.

The sheriff's office also said people should continue to use caution if they encounter Jackson.

"Let me be crystal clear, we certainly will not tolerate any individual regardless of who you are coming to what we consider to be God's country of Henry County and harming any of our police officers in any kind of way," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during the press conference. "So Mr. Jackson whatever hole you're in, I assure you we're coming to find you, we will place you in custody and we will bring you to justice."

The sheriff's office also gave an update on the police officer who is recovering at a local hospital. He remains in "serious condition" but he's stable, Henry County Police Major Joey Smith said.

Authorities have not identified the police officer who had been shot at this time but they did say he had been on the Henry County police force between six and eight months. He also had previous law enforcement experience.

Authorities said the shooting happened at a home on Floresta Drive off of Keys Ferry Road Thursday at 6 p.m. in McDonough, when officers were responding to a domestic dispute when the officer was shot.

When officers, arrived they attempted to detain Jackson, and the officer was shot multiple times, the sheriff's office said. Jackson left the scene. Authorities said they found a 2021 Dodge Ram around 6 a.m. Friday that he was believed to be traveling in.

Jackson is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs around 165lbs. Officers have a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault charges. The GBI has also issued a Blue Alert– a serious public safety threat alert for Jackson.