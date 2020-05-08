Police: Man locked himself inside home with young child at scene of Henry County standoff

Here is what we know.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers in Henry County are at the scene of a standoff Tuesday night.

According to Henry County Police, a person who was involved in a domestic incident locked himself inside his home. Police also confirmed that a young child is also inside.

The scene is unfolding in the 100 block of East Atlanta Road.

"Officers on scene are talking with him on the phone," police told 11Alive.

No other details have been released.