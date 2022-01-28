Henry County teacher accused of sexual assault

The teacher was initially arrested on unrelated drug charges, but now faces a series of felony offenses.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A high school teacher out of Henry County has been arrested and the man is now facing several felony charges, according to police.

A teacher out of McDonough's Hampton High School was arrested on drug charges Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. However, unrelated charges were later added.

The teacher is now facing three counts of felony sexual assault and two counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, deputies said.

“It is imperative that we ensure the safety and security of our students." Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a press release. "In order to maintain the integrity of this fluid investigation and to ensure the information being provided is accurate, we are limited to the number of specifics that can be released. But trust and believe we will do everything in our power to protect our students.”