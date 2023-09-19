Monroe County deputies arrest woman in Henry County ambulance theft

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after deputies said she went on a cross-county joyride with a stolen ambulance.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got the call about the stolen vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The ambulance was reported stolen out of Henry County, according to authorities.
Monroe County sheriff's deputies tried to stop the vehicle at GA 401 - but the woman didn't stop and continued to drive south. At the GA 401/408 split, the driver was traveling around 87 mph forcing deputies to deploy deflation devices, authorities said.
Two tires popped - but that didn't stop the driver.
She continued on for about another mile, deputies said, until she lost control of the ambulance. The vehicle came to a stop and the woman ran off. She was taken into custody not long after, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies describe the suspect as a 58-year-old woman from Atlanta. She is accused of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, speeding, and failure to maintain a lane in Monroe County. She is expected to face other charges in Henry County for the ambulance theft.