HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County couple has been found guilty in the death of their 2-year-old foster daughter, Laila Daniel.

Daniel died on Nov. 17, 2015. Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum claimed she choked on a piece of chicken. But a medical examiner ruled she died from abuse and had sustained a number of injuries during her time with the couple, including a transected pancreas, severe blood loss, broken bones in her arms and legs, bruising on neck, face, abdomen, legs and inadequate nutrition.

Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum faced a combined 49 counts - from aggravated battery, to child cruelty, to murder. A jury handed back guilty verdicts on most of those counts.

Here is the breakdown of the guilty verdict (Note: Jennifer and Joseph were charged jointly on some of the counts):

Jennifer Rosenbaum

Count 1

Malice Murder - Not Guilty

Count 2

Felony Murder - Not Guilty

Count 3

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 4

Felony Murder - Not guilty

Count 5

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 6

Felony Murder - Guilty

Count 7

Aggravated Battery - Guilty

Count 10

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 11

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 12

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 13

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 14

Aggravated assault - Guilty

Count 15

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 16

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 17

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 18

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 19

First Degree Cruelty - Guilty

Count 20

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 21

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 22

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 23

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 24

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 25

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 26

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 27

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 28

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 29

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 30

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 31

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 32

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 33

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 34

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 35

Aggravated Battery - Guilty

Count 36

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 37

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 38

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 39

Aggravated Battery - Guilty

Count 40

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 41

Aggravated Battery - Guilty

Count 42

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 43

Aggravated Battery - Guilty

Count 44

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 45

First Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty

Count 46

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 47

First Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty

Count 48

Second Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty

Count 49

Second Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty

Joseph Michael Rosenbaum

Count 8

Second Degree Murder - Guilty

Count 9

Second Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 12

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 13

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 14

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 15

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 18

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 19

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 22

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 23

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 26

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 27

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 30

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 31

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 32

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 33

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty

Count 34

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty

Count 35

Aggravated Battery - Not Guilty

Count 36

Aggravated Assault - Not Guilty

Count 37

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty

Count 38

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty

Count 39

Aggravated Battery - Not Guilty

Count 40

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty

Count 41

Aggravated Battery - Not Guilty

Count 42

First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty

Count 43

Aggravated Battery - Guilty

Count 44

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 45

First Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty

Count 46

Aggravated Assault - Guilty

Count 47

First Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty

Count 49

Second Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty

The jury began deliberations Monday morning, but were forced to restart on Wednesday after a juror was replaced. The defense made several motions to declare a mistrial; all were denied by the judge.

