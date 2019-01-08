HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County couple has been found guilty in the death of their 2-year-old foster daughter, Laila Daniel.
Daniel died on Nov. 17, 2015. Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum claimed she choked on a piece of chicken. But a medical examiner ruled she died from abuse and had sustained a number of injuries during her time with the couple, including a transected pancreas, severe blood loss, broken bones in her arms and legs, bruising on neck, face, abdomen, legs and inadequate nutrition.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum faced a combined 49 counts - from aggravated battery, to child cruelty, to murder. A jury handed back guilty verdicts on most of those counts.
Here is the breakdown of the guilty verdict (Note: Jennifer and Joseph were charged jointly on some of the counts):
Jennifer Rosenbaum
Count 1
Malice Murder - Not Guilty
Count 2
Felony Murder - Not Guilty
Count 3
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 4
Felony Murder - Not guilty
Count 5
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 6
Felony Murder - Guilty
Count 7
Aggravated Battery - Guilty
Count 10
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 11
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 12
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 13
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 14
Aggravated assault - Guilty
Count 15
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 16
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 17
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 18
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 19
First Degree Cruelty - Guilty
Count 20
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 21
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 22
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 23
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 24
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 25
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 26
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 27
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 28
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 29
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 30
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 31
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 32
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 33
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 34
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 35
Aggravated Battery - Guilty
Count 36
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 37
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 38
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 39
Aggravated Battery - Guilty
Count 40
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 41
Aggravated Battery - Guilty
Count 42
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 43
Aggravated Battery - Guilty
Count 44
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 45
First Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty
Count 46
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 47
First Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty
Count 48
Second Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty
Count 49
Second Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty
Joseph Michael Rosenbaum
Count 8
Second Degree Murder - Guilty
Count 9
Second Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 12
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 13
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 14
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 15
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 18
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 19
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 22
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 23
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 26
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 27
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 30
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 31
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 32
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 33
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty
Count 34
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty
Count 35
Aggravated Battery - Not Guilty
Count 36
Aggravated Assault - Not Guilty
Count 37
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty
Count 38
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty
Count 39
Aggravated Battery - Not Guilty
Count 40
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Not Guilty
Count 41
Aggravated Battery - Not Guilty
Count 42
First Degree Cruelty to Children - Guilty
Count 43
Aggravated Battery - Guilty
Count 44
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 45
First Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty
Count 46
Aggravated Assault - Guilty
Count 47
First Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty
Count 49
Second Degree Child Cruelty - Guilty
The jury began deliberations Monday morning, but were forced to restart on Wednesday after a juror was replaced. The defense made several motions to declare a mistrial; all were denied by the judge.
