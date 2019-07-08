DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead after a triple murder-suicide near the Stone Mountain area, according to DeKalb County Police.

Here's what we know about the shooting.

It happened at a home off Isle Royal Court near Parkwest Lane around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect fired "multiple rounds" into two women and one man, before shooting himself. Police found the victims dead outside in the driveway and the carport.

The identities of the victims and the suspect haven't been revealed.

DeKalb County Police said a witness was able to identify the suspect, but police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a seperate location less than two miles away.

Police said they don't know the motive at this time, but they believe this started as a possible domestic dispute. They believe the victims were targeted and that this shooting wasn't random.

The people in the shooting knew each other, but police haven't revealed their relation to one another.

The fatal shooting comes on "National Night Out," a yearly event when police and the community come together.

