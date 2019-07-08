DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead after a triple murder-suicide near the Stone Mountain area, according to DeKalb County Police. 

Here's what we know about the shooting. 

  • It happened at a home off Isle Royal Court near Parkwest Lane around 9:15 p.m.
  • The suspect fired "multiple rounds" into two women and one man, before shooting himself. Police found the victims dead outside in the driveway and the carport.
  • The identities of the victims and the suspect haven't been revealed.
  • DeKalb County Police said a witness was able to identify the suspect, but police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a seperate location less than two miles away. 
  • Police said they don't know the motive at this time, but they believe this started as a possible domestic dispute. They believe the victims were targeted and that this shooting wasn't random.
  • The people in the shooting knew each other, but police haven't revealed their relation to one another. 
  • The fatal shooting comes on "National Night Out," a yearly event when police and the community come together.

READ: 4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Photos: Apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain
01 / 05
02 / 05
03 / 05
04 / 05
05 / 05

**Refresh often for updates.

RELATED STORIES: 

He pleaded guilty to killing a young mother and daughter. The states wants to execute him.

Tybee Island Police: Officers' actions in viral video 'acceptable'

Woman's viral rant telling partners she's given them HIV is now being investigated by police

Author Toni Morrison has died at 88