DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead after a triple murder-suicide near the Stone Mountain area, according to DeKalb County Police.
Here's what we know about the shooting.
- It happened at a home off Isle Royal Court near Parkwest Lane around 9:15 p.m.
- The suspect fired "multiple rounds" into two women and one man, before shooting himself. Police found the victims dead outside in the driveway and the carport.
- The identities of the victims and the suspect haven't been revealed.
- DeKalb County Police said a witness was able to identify the suspect, but police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a seperate location less than two miles away.
- Police said they don't know the motive at this time, but they believe this started as a possible domestic dispute. They believe the victims were targeted and that this shooting wasn't random.
- The people in the shooting knew each other, but police haven't revealed their relation to one another.
- The fatal shooting comes on "National Night Out," a yearly event when police and the community come together.
