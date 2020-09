The incident happened at Hickory Park Apartments off Delano Road.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. J. Rogers, the person shot was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He said detectives are on scene investigating and that there is no further information at this point.