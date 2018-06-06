ATLANTA – When it comes to arrested murder suspects in Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Department is one of the best in the country, according to a recent report from The Washington Post.

The Washington Post released a list of 50 major cities and their arrest rate when it comes to homicides. Out of the 52,179 homicides in the 50 cities over the past decade, The Washington Post said 51 percent did not result in an arrest.

In Atlanta, The Washington Post tracked 973 homicides with 38 percent of the cases without an arrest which is well below the average. Chicago, for example, experienced 5,535 murders with a 74 percent of cases without an arrest.

11Alive News spoke with Major Michael O’Connor, the commander of the Major Crimes Section at Atlanta Police on the recent report from The Washington Post and their 62 percent of arrest in homicides over the years.

“We tend to be considerably above whatever the national average is in the city of Atlanta,” O’Connor said.

In 2018 alone, O’Connor said they’re way above average with 74 percent of cases cleared so far.

“We continue to see that success rate,” he said.

O’Connor said one of the major factors that go into their success rate, are the officers who make up the Atlanta Police Department.

“One is that I firmly believe we have one of the finest homicide units in the country,” he said. “We have really talented people.”

While those internal factors help, O’Connor said two external factors important to Atlanta’s clearance rate is that the department looks like the community it serves and the community’s support.

“We’re one of the agencies in the country that is very representative of the community which we serve,” O’Connor said.

When it comes to the 38 percent of cases that don’t lead to an arrest, O’Connor said the department struggles when there is no eyewitness or a starting point for a case.

“If we can get a decent starting point in the first 48 hours after a case then our ability to be successful is pretty high,” he said. “Within the first 48 and 72 hours and we don’t have anything going, then those are the cases we sometimes struggle with.”

In the end, O’Connor said Atlanta is not the place to commit a crime. He said the chances are if you do commit a murder, you’re going to get caught.

“If you want to be a violent criminal, you need to find a new location,” O’Connor said. “Atlanta is not the place for you."

