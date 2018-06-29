COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and coaches are infuriated after they say a former booster club officer stole thousands of dollars - then fled the state before being caught.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office Col. Jimmy Yarbrough confirmed they are looking for Jason Mallard, a former president and treasurer of both the boys and girls basketball booster clubs at East Coweta High School.

Mallard was allegedly in charge of team funds when coaches discovered $6,000 missing. Investigators said he had set up separate accounts for each team under his own name at Bank of the Ozarks and began withdrawing money for his own use, and without permission.

The coaches began investigating when one of their purchases came back with insufficient funds. They said Mallard produced a letter from the bank alleging "suspicious activity" that they claimed was forged. The bank later confirmed that suspicion.

Investigation of the girl's team funds has already uncovered about $6,000 in stolen funds. The boy's team fund documentation hasn't been completed.

Officials have since issued felony warrants for first-degree forgery against Mallard, but serving them might be difficult. Authorities believe Mallard, who had previous arrests on deposit account fraud in Fayette County, has fled to Colorado - possibly Denver.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA