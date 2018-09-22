SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Saturday afternoon, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a 17-year-old Spalding High School student, charging him with felony distribution of child pornography.

Rasheed O'Myra Reid is being charged as an adult in connection with the incident and his case will be tried in Spalding County Superior Court.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said Friday a pornographic video of a 15-year-old student was shared widely across the student body.

In a statement to parents and the community, Dix said his office is putting its top priority on protecting the victim recorded in the video. He said students who have the video - especially the one who created it - will face charges.

Chief Deputy Tony Thomason said he believes more charges are forthcoming and he believes more people are likely to be arrested in connection with the case.

Dix said parents should take their child's phone and inspect it to ensure the video is not on it. If they find it, they should delete it.

"We are not asking you to turn your child in," he said. "Inspect the phone, search it, and if you find this video or any other pornographic content, delete it."

He added that teens have no right to privacy on their cell phone if its provided by the parent going further to say that their phones should be checked "often and thoroughly to protect them and others."

"If they don't like it, be a parent, not a friend," he said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

