DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Two high school students have been arrested after getting into a fight with two bus drivers. One of those drivers ended up stabbed and pepper sprayed in the process.

It happened Sept. 14 on a bus from McNair High School.

According to a spokesperson with school district, it all started after one bus driver got into a confrontation with two students.

One of the students attempted to use mace on one of the drivers, who was stabbed during the dispute, according to police. Another driver jumped in to help during the altercation. DeKalb County Public Safety responded to the incident, and the driver received medical care.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for the two students who have been identified as Keniya Lloyd and Donesia Glass.

Keniya Lloyd pictured on left. Donesia Glass pictured on right. Booking photos from DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

When asked if the students were suspended, a district spokesperson told 11Alive "the students are not at school."

No other information was available.

