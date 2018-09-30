CHEROKEE CO., Ga--A Gainesville man is facing a long list of traffic charges after a high speed police chase which ended in a wreck Saturday night in Cherokee County

According to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Jay Baker, the chase began around 9 p.m. on I-575 when a deputy noticed a Mustang going well over 100 mph. Baker said the deputy attempted to stop the car but the driver refused.

The escaping suspect, identified as Ethan Vance, 24, of Gainesville, eventually exited east onto Cumming Highway attempting to get away from his pursuer. But the attempt to escape ultimately came to an end when he lost control just east of Brook Park Lane and wrecked his car.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Despite the speed of the chase, Vance and his passenger weren't injured. However, the deputy ended up colliding with an embankment next to the Mustang. He received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Vance is now facing a long list of charges including striking a fixed object, theft by receiving stolen property (2 counts), reckless driving, erratic lane change (8 counts), using a plate to conceal identity, speeding, failure to obey traffic control device (5 counts), and failure to maintain lane, police said..

Vance posted a bond of $19, 692.50 and was released Sunday morning.

Baker said the Mustang had been reported missing out of Gainesville, Georgia.

