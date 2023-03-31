GSP: High-speed chase ends in multi-car crash, fire

It all started when a car was spotted going 80 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.

ATLANTA — A high-speed chase through the city of Atlanta ended in a multi-vehicle crash resulting in several injuries Friday morning, Georgia State Patrol said.

It all started when an officer with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) of the Georgia Department of Public Safety saw a blue Nissan Versa driving 80 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, authorities said. The officer attempted to pull the car over, but the person refused to stop and kept speeding away, which is when the chase began.

Troopers said that the car ended up blasting through a stop sign and crashed into two other cars at the intersection of Sandtown Road and Central Villa Drive in the Venetian Hills neighborhood of southwest Atlanta.

After committing "several traffic violations," including driving recklessly through Atlanta, officers took the driver out of the vehicle and arrested them before the car caught fire. A Georgia State Patrol trooper arrived at the scene and used his fire extinguisher to put out the flames until Atlanta Fire and Rescue showed up.

One of the drivers was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, while the other was taken to Grady Hospital, troopers said.

The suspect was taken to Grady Detention for further medical evaluation after being treated at the scene for facial lacerations, according to troopers.