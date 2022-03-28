Neighbors upset with high-speed GSP chase through quiet Decatur community

Georgia State Patrol says the pursuit began when a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Challenger for a window tint violation.

DECATUR, Ga. — Residents of Decatur are sharing their concerns after a high-speed chase Sunday night made its way through the quiet Oakhurst neighborhood.

Neighbors said children were out on the sidewalks and families were enjoying the nice weather when a Dodge Challenger sped by.

Audrey Williams, who lives in the neighborhood and was standing in her front yard, believes the car was going around 40 to 50 mph.

"It was wild. I think my jaw dropped," she said. "It was kind of scary and I was glad no one was in the street or that no one hit a parked car. I think it could’ve been a lot worse."

Georgia State Patrol said Sunday night, just before 7 p.m., a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Challenger for a window tint violation. GSP says the driver immediately fled and initiated a pursuit.

From there, the driver turned down a small back street and briefly stopped while two men jumped from the vehicle. The driver then continued onto Candler Road to Memorial Drive, authorities said.

"There was smoke coming from I think the Dodge Charger and the police cars as well," Williams said.

GSP Aviation also followed the vehicle as it turned onto 3rd Avenue where a trooper performed a pursuit intervention technique, briefly disabling the car. While the driver tried to continue, GSP says another trooper then did a PIT maneuver ending the pursuit.

There are still tire marks along 3rd Avenue.

"I thought this must have been a murder suspect or something by the way they were pursuing him through a neighborhood," Williams said. "I’m kind of mad that they would (chase) someone through a residential neighborhood over a window tint."

GSP said the driver and passenger were taken into custody. It is unclear if there is a third person of interest. 11Alive has reached out to the agency for more information and is waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, Williams and her son, 8-year-old Robert, are thankful nobody was hurt in the process.