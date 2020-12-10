Motorcyclist dies in high-speed pursuit on I-75

The rider was originally being pulled over for riding at 92 mph when investigators said he refused to stop.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in a county south of Atlanta say an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase that ended in tragedy.

A spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were patrolling I-75's southbound lanes around 8:30 p.m. when they attempted to pull over a motorcycle traveling at around 92 mph in a 70 mph zone.

But the rider refused to stop and instead attempted to escape. The chase continued until the motorcyclist lost control coming into a curve and hit the left guardrail just south of the exit to Rumble Road. The impact ejected the rider from the motorcycle. Paramedics with Monroe County EMS would soon pronounce the rider dead at the scene.